Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Acquires 350,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

