Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Acquires 350,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CUK stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.45.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
