Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.8 %

CARR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.