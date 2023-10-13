Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

