Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

