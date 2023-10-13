CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.70.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.