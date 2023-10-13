Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.32

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 2564018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 21.3 %

The company has a market cap of $579.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

