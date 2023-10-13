Castings’ (CGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.73) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Castings from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 550 ($6.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Castings Stock Up 1.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steve Mant bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,701.35). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Castings Company Profile
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
