Castings’ (CGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Castings from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 550 ($6.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Castings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGS

Castings Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 348 ($4.26) on Tuesday. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 295.12 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.43. The company has a market capitalization of £151.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.58 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Steve Mant bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,701.35). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.