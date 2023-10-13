Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Up 3.9%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.84. 1,262,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,227,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Catalent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $98,565,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

