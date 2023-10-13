Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on November 20th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $21.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

