CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $211.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.