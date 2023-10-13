Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.65

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 277970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.68.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.5397448 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

