Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 85.26 ($1.04) on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.70 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The firm has a market cap of £989.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,656.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Centamin

Centamin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centamin plc ( LON:CEY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

