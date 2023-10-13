Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

CNC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

