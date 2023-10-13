Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Centene worth $41,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Centene by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

