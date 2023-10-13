Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

CSR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $858.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.