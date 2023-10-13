Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $858.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

