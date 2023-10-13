Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.