Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,968,667.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.