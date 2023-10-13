Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.88% of Certara worth $171,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth about $215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 112.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Certara by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Certara by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

