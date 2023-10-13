Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $18.76 million and $1.77 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,976,851,995 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars.

