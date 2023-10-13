Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 73422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.

Insider Activity at Chamberlin

In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,550 ($3,121.18). 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

