Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Trading Down 0.4 %

CIA stock opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of C$297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$277.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.4581911 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

