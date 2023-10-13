Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

