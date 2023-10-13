Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

