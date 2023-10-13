Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 62.1% in September

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

CSSEP stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.