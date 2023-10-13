China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

China Feihe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

