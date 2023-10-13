Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $535.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Increases Dividend

CHYHY opened at $15.81 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

(Get Free Report

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.