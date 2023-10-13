Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $109.84 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $93.04 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.