CIBC Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$21.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.72 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of C$283.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.4466737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

