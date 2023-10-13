Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Cibus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Cibus has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $352.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Cibus had a negative net margin of 10,176.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

