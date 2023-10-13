Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $148,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

CINF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,480. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

