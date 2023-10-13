Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

