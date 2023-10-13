Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,625,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 243,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 1,171,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,170,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

