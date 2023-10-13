Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

