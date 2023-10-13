Citigroup Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $150.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of AGCO opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $104.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

