Citigroup Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $4.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.