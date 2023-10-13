Citigroup Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $37.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

