Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

CWEN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.