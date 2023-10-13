Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($10.72) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($182.28).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($196,207.39).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 849.50 ($10.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,573.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139 ($13.94).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,592.59%.

CBG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.89).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

