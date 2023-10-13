Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 10,016 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $520,344.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

