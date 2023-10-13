Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

