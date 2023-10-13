Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $4.42 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

