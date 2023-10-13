CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.18.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

