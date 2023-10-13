CNX Resources’ (CNX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

