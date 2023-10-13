Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of KO opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

