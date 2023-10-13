Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $136,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $70.97 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

