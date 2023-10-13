Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,866 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $172,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,217.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.99. 1,054,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,504,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

