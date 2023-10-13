Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE CMC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

