Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $65,920.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

