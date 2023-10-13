Comparing Glance Technologies (GLNNF) and Its Competitors

Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 281 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Glance Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Glance Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glance Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glance Technologies N/A N/A 0.00 Glance Technologies Competitors $544.92 million -$16.24 million 263.88

Profitability

Glance Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glance Technologies. Glance Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Glance Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glance Technologies N/A N/A N/A Glance Technologies Competitors -74.76% -32.01% -9.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Glance Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glance Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Glance Technologies Competitors 247 1465 3594 46 2.64

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Glance Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glance Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Glance Technologies competitors beat Glance Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Glance Technologies Company Profile

Glance Technologies Inc. operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants. The company also provides Glance Merchant App, a mobile app that enables businesses to accept mobile payments instantly and build superior analytics; and in-app marketing and customer feedback services, geo-targeted digital coupons, and custom rewards programs for a network of businesses and consumers. In addition, it is developing Glance Coin, a reward token. The company has a strategic alliance with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.; and a strategic alliance and referral agreement with Merchant Advance Capital Limited Partnership. Glance Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

